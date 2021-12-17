UNOPS and The Government of Japan provide renewable Energy to the European Gaza Hospital

Gaza/PNN/

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the Government of Japan (GoJ) inaugurated the newly installed solar system at the European Gaza Hospital (EGH). This was completed in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Palestinian Energy and Natural Resources Authority (PENRA).

During the Ceremony, UNOPS and GoJ announced the completion of works involving the installation of the 715 Kwp hybrid solar system at the EGH.

A total of 1,608 solar panels have been installed to provide renewable energy thereby ensuring uninterrupted health services for the most affected Palestinians in Gaza. This project was implemented by UNOPS over two years 2020-2021.

The Head of Economic and Development Cooperation at the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine Mr. Masahiro Matsui and UNOPS Director of the Jerusalem Office Mr. Tokumitsu Kobayashi attended the ceremony in the presence of the Gaza Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Yousef Abu EL Reesh, EGH Deputy Director Dr. Etehad Shubair, and Director of Renewable Energy Department at PENRA Engineer Raid Abu Al haj.

During the ceremony, Mr. Masahiro Matsui expressed his deep gratitude to UNOPS, PENRA, and MoH for their efforts in completing this vital project. “I would like to stress that our efforts can generate hope for a better future. In this connection, Japan provided an additional grant of about USD 1.8 million to UNOPS with the aim of reconstructing and strengthening the electricity supply system in one of the three major hospitals in Gaza, the European Gaza Hospital (EGH)” he stated.

The EGH is considered one of the main hospitals in Gaza with the highest fuel consumption. EGH is a 247-bed hospital in the southern governorate of Khan Younis with around 617 staff. EGH has eight operating rooms, three intensive care departments, and it provides orthopedic care and rehabilitation services.

In addition, it has been designated as a center for treatingCOVID-19 patients. This project aimed to reconstruct and strengthen the electricity supply system in Gaza by installing solar energy systems at the EGH.

“We are pleased that UNOPS through funding from the GoJ was able to complete this essential project to strengthen the electricity supply by providing a source for renewable energy,” said Tokumitsu Kobayashi UNOPS Director in the Jerusalem Office. UNOPS also remains ready to further support Japan in Palestine to fruitfully respond to the urgent needs of the Palestinian healthcare system” he added.