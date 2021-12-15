National Commission for Justice to Nizar Bana was announced

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinians announce the formation of the National Commission for Justice, to Nizar Banat, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Mamdouh Al-Aker, a Palestinian human rights defender announce in the press conference the formation of the National Commission for Justice, Nizar Banat, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Al-Aker added that the committee includes national and human rights figures in order to follow up on the court and ensure justice for Nizar.

The committee also includes a representative of Nizar family where the committee will be a reference for them.

Ghassan Banat Nizar Banat’s brother said that his family is under pressure to resolve the case away from the court, which means that Nizar’s right is lost.

He added that Nizar was killed for the freedom of his people and that the issue is not in the hands of his family only, and that’s why the National Committee was formed today.

Palestinian activist Nizar Banat was a well-known critic of the PA and the whole Palestinian political elite for that matter.

He regularly posted videos on his Facebook page, commenting on Palestinian affairs and the Israeli occupation. His clips were widely popular, getting tens of thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of views.

In early May, Nizar was abducted from his home and allegedly beaten to death in the early hours of June 24 by masked men, some of them armed, from the PA security services, who raided his cousin’s home where he was taking refuge, and attacked him while he was sleeping.

