UNRWA inaugurates the Saudi-Funded Amman New Camp School in Jordan

Amman/PNN/

The Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, H.E Mr. Naif bin Bandar al-Sidairi, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, and the Deputy of the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan Mr. Olaf Becker, inaugurated the newly-constructed Saudi-funded UNRWA Amman New Camp Preparatory Boys School No.2 in Jordan in the presence of the Director-General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs, H.E. Eng. Rafiq Khirfan, local notables from the city of Amman, and several media outlets covering the event.

The new school was constructed, furnished, and equipped with a generous donation received from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), replacing the old school. The school is equipped with greening and energy-saving systems, such as motion sensors, double glazed windows, a green areas with trees, and water harvesting, with an underground reservoir. Moreover, the school is designed to be accessible for students with disabilities by having an elevator, ramps, tactile titles, and special toilets with necessary accessories.

Ambassador Al-Sidairi said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a pioneer in humanitarian work. It is working tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people worldwide. It is keen to harness its potential and resources in serving humanitarian issues in cooperation with the United Nations, its agencies and organizations of the international community. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabic devotes all its capabilities to support the Palestinian cause in various fields, including the historical cooperative relationship with UNRWA, the continuous support for its services, and appreciation of its role towards supporting Palestinian refugees.”

H.E indicated that this educational project comes within the same context. Noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the top countries supporting the Agency and classified as the second-largest donor to UNRWA, he confirmed that the Kingdom will spare no effort in serving the Palestinian brothers and their just cause.

As part of the ceremony, H.E Mr. Naif bin Bandar Al-Sidairi, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, the Director of UNRWA Affairs, H.E. Eng. Khirfan and the local notables took a tour inside the school where they met with UNRWA Education staff and checked the new school facilities. The school currently serves more than 1,400 students.

UNRWA students in Amman New Camp (ANC), including students in ANC Preparatory Boys School No.2, used to study at 12 schools in double-shift. With the construction of this new school, all other UNRWA schools in the camp can move from double-shift to single-shift, providing a better learning environment for over 7,000 students.

“The Saudi Fund for Development has been a key partner to UNRWA and a true enabler for vital projects that benefit Palestine refugees such as this school,” said Mr. Lazzarini. “The support of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Palestine refugees has always contributed to their feeling that they are not alone. It is a support that UNRWA values and hopes will remain steadfast until there is a just and lasting solution to the plight of Palestine refugees.” Mr. Lazzarni continued.

In Jordan, UNRWA delivers quality education services to Palestine refugees through a network of 161 schools located inside and within the vicinity of Palestine refugee camps and throughout the Kingdom. Over 119,000 students attend UNRWA schools.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the top donors to UNRWA, having contributed over US$ 1 billion since the start of its donor partnership with the Agency. Since 2016, they have supported UNRWA in Jordan through projects aiming at improving the delivery of education and health services to vulnerable Palestine refugees. To date, they have generously contributed US$40 million through six projects benefiting approximately 550,000 Palestine refugees who live inside and outside the Palestine refugee camps in Jordan.