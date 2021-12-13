Settlers attack vehicles for Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Scores of Israeli settlers broke last night into the center of occupied East Jerusalem and attacked with stones parked vehicles for Palestinian owners, causing damage to some of them, witnesses have said.

Local sources said groups of Israeli settlers attacked parked vehicles with stones and sharp objects and attempted to set some of them ablaze.

Hamza Qutteneh, a Jerusalem-based lawyer, told WAFA that at around 2:00 am, some 30 Israeli settlers vandalized and attacked 13 Palestinian-owned vehicles, causing damage to them.

He said last night’s attack was not the first of its kind, noting that settler gangs repeatedly attack Palestinian homes and vehicles while always escaping punishment and enjoying impunity by the Israeli Police.

Violence and vandalism by Israeli settlers are commonplace across the occupied Palestinian Territory and are never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Attacks by settlers against Palestinians particularly intensified during the last few months, with Israeli occupation forces turning a blind eye to the violence spree and providing the settlers with protection.