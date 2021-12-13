IOF kill Palestinian man, injure two others in Nablus raid

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces killed late last night a Palestinian man and injured two others in a raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, local sources confirmed.

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s (PRC) Emergency and Ambulance Department, Ahmad Jibril, identified the slain man as Jamil al-Kayyal, 31, saying that he was shot in the head by live ammunition in Ras Al-Ain area in the city of Nablus.

He added that two others, both unidentified, were injured when they were run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

Local sources said that special Israeli forces entered the city to carry out detentions, sparking violent confrontations with local youths.

There were no casualties among the Israeli soldiers, who ultimately detained a man.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.