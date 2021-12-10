IOF kill Palestinian youth in Beita near Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces on Friday afternoon shot and killed a Palestinian youth during confrontations in Beit village, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources.

Jamil Abu Ayyash, 31, sustained a serious injury in the head after being hit with live ammunition by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village. He was rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment, but was announced dead of his wounds about an hour later.

Earlier today, Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said that Israeli occupation forces opened fire towards the villagers who protested the pillage of their land to construct a new colonial settlement atop Jabal Sbeih (Sbeih Mountain) near the village.

The residents of Beita and the surrounding villages have been holding weekly Friday rallies to protest the construction of the new colonial settlement of Givat Eviatar atop Jabal Sabih as well as the seizure of lands belonging to the villagers of Beita, Huwarra, and Za‘tara to inaugurate a new settler-only bypass road.

Israeli forces have used fatal violence to disperse the rallies, killing nine Palestinians from the village and injuring over 600 others in about six months.

In addition to Mount Sabih, Israeli occupation forces have erected another colonial settlement outpost atop Mount Al-Arma, north of Beita, a few months ago, as both mounts enjoy a strategic location as they overlook the Jordan Valley, a fertile strip of land running west along the Jordan River which makes up approximately 30% of the West Bank.

Seizing the two hilltops represents a panoptical defensive tool as they would grant the Israeli occupation with a panoramic view over the Jordan Valley and the whole district of Nablus. This is why the Israeli occupation authorities have assigned them a place in its settlement expansion project.

The construction of the two colonial outposts atop Mount Sabih, south of Beita, and Mount Al-Arma, north of the town, besides to a bypass road to the west is an Israeli measure to push Palestinian villages and towns into crowded enclaves, ghettos, surrounded by walls, settlements, and military installations, and disrupt their geographic contiguity with other parts of the West Bank.

The number of settlers living in Jewish-only colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law has jumped to over 700,000 and colonial settlement expansion has tripled since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

Israel’s nation-state law, passed in July 2018, enshrines Jewish supremacy, and states that building and strengthening the colonial settlements is a “national interest.”