EU representatives welcome holding the first phase of Palestine’s local elections

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union Heads of Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah have welcomed the holding of the first phase of the local elections in Palestine on 11 December 2021, with 154 out of 376 local bodies included in the first phase.

The EU Missions stressed that the first phase must be followed by the announced second phase of local elections across all of the Palestinian Territory. “Local government institutions form the backbone of Palestinian society. It is vital that these institutions are accountable to the people they serve.”

The EU Missions affirmed that “it is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to hold elections and choose their leaders. The EU Missions also call on the Palestinian authorities to especially facilitate, strengthen and support women and youth’s political participation.”

“The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah encourage an inclusive national dialogue on the way forward, promoting reconciliation and unity, and stand ready to engage in support of a roadmap leading towards national elections. Strong, inclusive, accountable, and functioning democratic Palestinian institutions based on the respect for the rule of law and human rights are vital for the two-state solution.”