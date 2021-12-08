IOF demolition of Palestinian-owned structures reported in Bethlehem,Hebron & Jerusalem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces demolitions of Palestinian-owned structures were reported today in the Hebron and Bethlehem districts in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to various sources.

In the Bethlehem district, Israeli occupation forces demolished three agricultural rooms in the town of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem city, according to Nahalin deputy mayor Hani Fannon.

Fannon said that the rooms were located in two different parts of the town.

In local sources said that Israeli occupation forces demolished a 60-square meter, three-room house in the south of Hebron city displacing 13 people, and water well owned by the same person. Damage was also caused to the area.

In Umm al-Khair community in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron city, Israeli forces razed 60 dunums of land owned by a local resident, and another 40 dunums of land in another community located near the illegal settlement of Karmiel, according to Rateb al-Jabour, a local activist.

The soldiers also razed another five dunums of land in al-Shyoukh town, northeast of Hebron city, located near the illegal Asfar settlement, he said.

Also Israeli bulldozers leveled today evening an agricultural land belonging to a Jerusalemite resident in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabbir and destroyed the retaining walls built around it, according to local sources.

Israeli forces, accompanied by staff from Israel’s West Jerusalem municipality, stormed the neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabbir and demolished the retaining walls which have cost around 100 thousand Shekels (approximately 31 thousand Dollars.

The bulldozers further leveled the land and destroyed all the crops.