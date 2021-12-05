Israeli forces kill wounded Palestinian man at point-blank after stabbing incident

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli forces have killed a young Palestinian man in cold blood after he reportedly stabbed an Israeli settler near the Bab al-Amud Gate, in occupied Jerusalem Old City, Palestinian media outlets report.

The Palestinian man was shot point-blank at least twice by Israeli forces after he was already lying on the ground as he was wounded and unable to move, footage from the scene showed. The incident occurred on Saturday.

The young man was later identified as Muhammad Shawkat Abu Saleemeh, a 23-year-old who was formerly detained in Israeli prisons.

Muhammad was originally from the city of Salfit in the central West Bank.

Local sources said Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians nearby and fired teargas canisters at them after shooting Muhammad, the Arabic-language Palestine al-Yawm news agency reported.

They also launched an arrest campaign targeting Palestinians.

Local sources also said that Israeli police prevented medical staff from providing medical care for the 23-year-old Palestinian man, Quds News Network reported, adding that at least 40 people were injured by Israeli forces at the scene.

The Red Crescent confirmed that Israeli forces prevented its crew from providing medical care for Muhammad.

Sources also said that Israeli forces attacked a group of women, who were heading towards al-Aqsa mosque, and prevented them from entry.

They also closed all gates of the holy mosque for worshipers, who were heading to the holy mosque to perform the evening prayers.