IOA demolishes wall, room in al-Walaja village

Bethlehem/PNN/

Staff from the Israeli occupation municipality of West Jerusalem protected by Israeli soldiers today demolished a wall and a room in the village of al-Walaja, north of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, claiming they were built without a permit, according to the Chairman of the Walaja Village Council, Khader Al-Araj

He told PNN that soldiers sealed off a section of the village before the municipality bulldozer proceeded to demolish the wall and room.

Parts of al-Walaja village were annexed by the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem and since then its Palestinian residents have been facing daily measures including house demolition and displacement, as well dozens of demolition orders for existing houses in an effort to empty the land of its Palestinian citizens and prepare it for the illegal settlement expansion.