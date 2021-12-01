The occupation breaks into Khirbat al-Ras al-Ahmar

Jordan valley /PNN/

On Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, Israeli occupation forces stormed Khirbat al-Ras al-Ahmar in the northern outskirts and seized agricultural vehicles and equipment.

According to the official agency, the official in the department of Tubas Motaz Bsharat said that the occupying forces had entered Khirbat al-Ras al-Ahmar in daybreak and had seized a number of vehicles, agricultural tractors, and water tanks.

The occupation had broken into and inspected the homes of the Palestinian citizens, tampered with and sabotage their contents.