Support our independent media

The occupation breaks into Khirbat al-Ras al-Ahmar

16 hours ago Politics 733 Views

Jordan valley /PNN/

On Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, Israeli occupation forces stormed Khirbat al-Ras al-Ahmar in the northern outskirts and seized agricultural vehicles and equipment.

According to the official agency, the official in the department of Tubas Motaz Bsharat said that the occupying forces had entered Khirbat al-Ras al-Ahmar in daybreak and had seized a number of vehicles, agricultural tractors, and water tanks.

The occupation had broken into and inspected the homes of the Palestinian citizens, tampered with and sabotage their contents.

Check Also

IOF injure dozens of Palestinians in Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/ Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in the city of Bethlehem in the central part …

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018