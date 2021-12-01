Occupation Arrests Palestinian Citizens and Breaks into Several Houses in Hebron

Hebron/PNN

On Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinians and inspection several houses in Hebron Governorate, south of the West Bank.

According to official agency security sources, the occupying forces stormed the town of Ethna, arresting Radwan Abdel Halim Farajallah (45 years old), after raiding his home, searching him, and searching another house belonging to Ali Jamal Tmizi.

According to the same sources, the occupying forces arrested Hassan Jamal Bhies, who raided his home in the town of Yatta, south of Hebron.

In Hebron, the occupying forces stormed and searched the home of Palestinian citizen Akram Mustafa al-Qawasmi and packed its contents.