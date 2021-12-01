In Hunger Strike for 107th days, Court Session of Palestinian Prisoner “Hisham Abu Hawash”

Occupied Palestinian Territory/ PNN/

The occupation court is scheduled to hold a court session today, Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, to consider the appeal submitted against the decision to confirm the administrative detention of detainee Hisham Abu Hawash, who is on hunger strike for the 107th day in a row, in refusal of his administrative detention.

The Palestinian Society Prisoner’s Club (PPSMO), clarified that the hearing will take place in the military appeals court of the occupation in “Ofer jail”, pointing out that the court had postponed a previous session for him about a week ago because it wasn’t possible to bring him to court due to his deteriorating health condition following the long days of the strike.

He added that the court had issued a decision reducing his administrative detention order from six months to four months, with the ability to renewal.

Hisham Abu Hawash (39 years), from Dura/ Hebron, is still in the “Ramla” Clinic prison, and his health has reached the stage of extreme danger. The occupation prisons administration still detaining him in Ramla clinic prison.

He has been detained since October 2020, and three administrative detention orders have been issued against him since his arrest, one of them was issued during the strike and its duration is 6 months, and the period was later reduced to four months. He’s a former prisoner who spent a total of eight years, married and father of five children