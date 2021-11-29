Prime Minister Shtayyeh visits West Bank school subjected to daily harassment by Israeli soldiers, settlers

Nablus /PNN/

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh visited today the northern West Bank al-Lubban al-Sharqiya school for girls, which is subjected to almost daily harassment and attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Shtayyeh listened to reports from the students and teachers about the harassment and attacks by the occupation army and settlers, who are always located around the school area.

Settlers, under army protection, regularly harass the students on their way to the school, located on the main Ramallah-Nablus highway. Often the soldiers also fire tear gas canisters at the students and at their school disrupting education and threatening the life of the students and their wellbeing.