IOF injure dozens of Palestinians in Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in the city of Bethlehem in the central part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, injuring dozens of them.

The incident took place on Sunday when the forces stormed the al-Saf Street in central Bethlehem, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The agency said the forces went on a rampage at the location, targeting the civilians there with “toxic gases” that afflicted them with asphyxiation.

One Palestinian was also placed under arrest near his home in the city.

Tensions have increased in the West Bank since a recent development, during which Israeli president, Isaac Herzog stormed and defiled the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern city of Hebron.

The episode that took place during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah saw Herzog taking part in a candle-lighting ceremony at the mosque amidst strict military measures.

Israeli forces closed the mosque’s gates and prevented the Palestinian residents there from praying at the site. They also dispersed other civilians from the vicinity of the mosque, banning them from going about their usual businesses.

Palestinian groups and other organizations, including the Arab League, have denounced the incursion as another means of Judaization of Islamic and Christian holy sites by the Israeli regime.

The regime occupied the West Bank through a Western-backed war in 1967. Ever since it has dotted the Palestinian territory with hundreds of illegal settlements and imposed heavy restrictions on Palestinians’ freedom of movement there.