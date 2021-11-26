Slain Palestinian teen father to PNN: Three bullets penetrated Amjad’s body, which confirms his treacherous execution from zero distance

Bethlehem/PNN/

Father of slain Palestinian teen Osama Abu Sultan, that the forensic examination of his sun body showed that Israeli occupation solders shot Amjad with three bullets from bottom to top, one of which settled in the body, so that we took it out, meaning that a soldier lying behind Osama treacherously assassinated him from zero distance.

He explained that after a few days,he will receive the medical report.

Amjad father told PNN reporter, during his son’s funeral, that “he will never rest until this crime is exposed worldwide; Because the occupation had a prior intention to kill his son.

Amjad father called media outlet for exposing the crimes of the occupation worldwide; Because exposing the crimes of the occupier is an obsession for them.

During Friday thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral procession of a slain Palestinian teen in Hindaza village, southeast of Bethlehem.

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral procession of 16-year-old Amjad Oussama Abu Sultan, who was killed near a military checkpoint in Beit Jala on October 14.

The funeral procession set off from the Beit Jala Government Hospital, made a stop at his family house in Hindaza, before being buried in a local cemetery in the nearby village of Beit Ta’mir.

Mourners marched in the procession, raising Palestine flags and shouting slogans condemning the Israeli occupation as the remains of Abu Sultan, wrapped with Palestine flag, were carried away.

The burial was made possible after the occupation authorities successfully released the remains of Abu Sultan on November 20.

Abu Sultan was gunned down by Israeli forces after he allegedly lit a Molotov cocktail in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem near Route 60, a main north-to-south route in the occupied West Bank, according to information gathered by Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).

DCIP maintained that Israeli forces fired the bullets without any warning or alert before shooting him and slammed the killing as “unlawful”.

“Israeli forces routinely unlawfully kill Palestinian children with impunity, using excessive force and unjustified intentional lethal force,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at DCIP. “If a child is suspected of committing a criminal act, they should be apprehended in accordance with international standards and afforded due process of law.”

“Israeli authorities’ practice of confiscating and withholding Palestinian bodies is a violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, which include absolute prohibitions on cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, as well as stipulate that parties of an armed conflict must bury the deceased in an honorable way. For families, the practice amounts to collective punishment in violation of international humanitarian law,” it added.