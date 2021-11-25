REPRESENTATION OF DENMARK LIT IN ORANGE TO END GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

Ramallah/PNN/

The Danish Representative Office in Ramallah lights up its office in orange for 16 nights to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls in Palestine.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global concern, but it is even more severe in conflict zones. Palestinian women and girls must enjoy safety at home, online, in the street, at work, and in society as a whole.

Denmark is the current chair of the global initiative ‘Call to Action on Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies’. The main priorities for this chairmanship is to increase political focus on the issue and ensure that the prevention of GBV takes precedence in all stages of humanitarian work.

The Danish Representation opened in Jericho in 1994, and moved to Ramallah in 1998.

The overall political objective of Denmark’s engagement in Palestine is to support a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the realisation of a two-state solution. At the same time, through its engagement Denmark is striving to promote stability in the region and improve the lives of Palestinians including women and girls, who are caught in the conflict.

The Representation is responsible for Denmark’s humanitarian and development assistance in Palestine. Denmark’s support focuses on human rights and democratic accountability; green, sustainable, inclusive economic growth and decent jobs for women and young Palestinians; and resilience, peace and stability. The expected development and humanitarian assistance amounts to USD 154 million from 2021 to 2025.