Three Palestinians injured, one critical, in Israeli settler attacks east of Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

Three Palestinians were injured, One of them described his injuries as serious, as a result of an on the vehicles of citizens by Israeli settlers near the village of Mughir, north-east of Ramallah.

According to eyewitness from the car, a father and his son were injured, after an Israeli settler hit the car with a stone on the front glass, which led to the car turning over, explaining that the father’s situation was very critical

Ghassan Daghls activist against the Israeli settlement north of the West Bank said that Israeli settlers had attacked Palestinian can belong to Nablus citizens, threw stones, which had resulted in a coup, seriously injured his child, and take him to hospital for treatment.

According to local sources, another citizen from the village of Duma, south of Nablus, was slightly injured by stones on his vehicle.

Israeli settlers, protected by the occupation army, reportedly assaulted Palestinian farmers yesterday near the village of Duma, south of Nablus, taking off olive seedlings and demolishing stone chains.

Yesterday, a 15-year-old girl was also moderately injured when settlers attacked a car she was in on a northern West Bank road.

Israeli settlers have intensified their attacks against Palestinian commuters on West Bank roads, causing damage to many cars and threatening the life of the commuters.

The attacks occur under the eye of the Israeli soldiers, who are present in large numbers throughout the occupied West Bank. Settlers have also attacked Palestinian villages.