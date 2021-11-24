Palestinians launch the 16-day campaign to combat violence against women under the slogan “Palestinian prisoners Until_When#

Bethlehem/PNN/ Maram Daraghmeh report

Palestinian institutions launched a campaign of activities on Tuesday, 11-23, 2021 in Bethlehem city in the West Bank to involve the international community’s annual activities in the sixteen days of activism against violence against women.

Psychosocial Counseling Center for Women (PSCCW), in partnership with the Palestinian NGOs Forum to combat Violence Against Women and in cooperation with the Bethlehem Municipality, and Palestine News Network (PNN)as a media partner launched an activities campaign in Palestine with a large celebration in Manger Square in Bethlehem with a wide official and popular presence.

This year events in Palestine have launched under the title Palestinian women prisoners until_When_#

Khawla Al-Azraq, director of the Center for Psychological and Social Counseling for Women, said that this activities campaign in Palestine comes as part of the International 16-day campaign to combat violence against women, with the aim of putting an end to this violence in all the world,

Al-Azraq noted that the situation in Palestine creates more than one source of violence against women, especially the Israeli occupation that affects All our people, including children and women.

Al-Azraq indicated that choosing the name of the Palestinian prisoner’s campaign for how long focusing on women suffer from the lack of the basics of human life in Israeli prisons, in addition to difficult health conditions, stressing that the focus on female prisoners aims also to draw the world’s attention to the suffering of the prisoners and classify them as prisoners of war and not as terrorists, as the occupying state claims.

Bethlehem Governor Kamel Hemeid talked about the suffering of female prisoners in the occupation prisons, where they are subjected to the worst forms of oppression and injustice.

He added: “Our people pay the price for any violence directed at women, which calls all of us for action with responsibility and unity between public and private sectors in order to serve women.

The Governor of Bethlehem thanked everyone who works for Palestinian women who raise generations to work for independence and struggle because the women are the school leads a healthy and peaceful family to ensure the success of the national and political project.

For his part, the mayor of Bethlehem, Lawyer Anton Salman, spoke about all Palestinian rights under occupation which keeps the Palestinian suffering from Israeli racist policies.

He stresses the importance of working to liberate the land and the male and female prisoners, and without ending the occupation, and then the suffering of the Palestinian people ends. He also stressed the message of the Palestinian people from the arena is enough for the occupation and injustice, stressing the importance of the international community’s work to end the occupations, and without that, the international community is hypocritical of the policies of the occupation.

On the internal violence that women suffer from, Salman stressed the importance of raising societal awareness of women’s rights by promoting a societal culture that prevents violence against women before it occurs, he also stressed the need to implement the independence document that gives every citizen his right.

Director of the Commission of Prisoners and Ex-prisoners, Munqith Abu Atwan, referred in his speech to the suffering of Palestinian female prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons, stressing the importance of this campaign in exposing the crimes of the occupation against Palestinian prisoners in the prisons since the beginning of the occupations.

He pointed out that 17.000 Palestinian women have been arrested since the beginning of the occupation and have been subjected to harsh conditions and have been assaulted and their privacy in violation of all international and humanitarian conventions that call for the protection of women, who have oppressive rights and degrade their status.

Physical assault by beating, where the female prisoners spoke, as well as psychological and moral abuse, by attacking their privacy by forcing them to strip naked and storming their private bathrooms, Abu Atwan said.

He referred to the testimony of the captive, Israa Al-Ja’bees, and her complete nudity during her arrest.

Abu Atwan stressed that despite the suffering, the freedom fighters women have the honor, headed by Israa, and the rest of the female prisoners for fighting the Israeli occupation.

He thanked PSCCW for allocating events to shed light on the suffering of the prisoners on behalf of all the prisoners’ institutions.

In turn, the prisoner, Helwa Al Hamamra, spoke about the suffering of female prisoners in prisons, noting the extent of the suffering and persecution of female prisoners.

She pointed out the suffering of female prisoners, women, and mothers, as they suffer from force majeure conditions.

Majda Al-Azraq, a member of the board of directors of PSCCW Center, recited the center’s statement in the campaign, in which she announced the details of the female prisoners, including eight mothers, and the need to release them from Israeli prisons.

Al-Azraq called for working for the female prisoners, defending them, releasing them, and providing them with medical and health services,

the ceremony included artistic performances by the Edward Said and Lajee center, and drawing a painting by the artist Sakiba Jabr.