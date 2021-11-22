Settlers attack with stones Palestinian vehicles near Nablus, Hebron

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli settlers today evening attacked with stones Palestinian vehicles driving near Za’atara military checkpoint to the south of Nablus as well as on bypass road 60 to the east of Hebron, according to a local activist.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said a group of settlers gathered near Za’atra checkpoint and pelted stones at Palestinian vehicles.

Calls were reportedly made by Israeli settler fanatics following the killing of an Israeli settler in Jerusalem today, calling on their followers to gather on roads between Palestinian cities and intercept and attack Palestinian vehicles and their properties.

The Israeli Police claimed that a Palestinian resident from Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem opened earlier today gunfire on Israelis, killing one person and injuring three others.

Armed settlers also gathered on bypass road 60 to the east of Hebron and attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones, causing severe damages to several cars. Several injuries were reported.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation. Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks,” said the Israeli information center for human rights in occupied territories, B’Tselem.

“Investigations, if even opened, are usually closed with no action taken against perpetrators as part of an undeclared policy of leniency. The long-term effect of this violence is the dispossession of Palestinians from increasing parts of the West Bank, making it easier for Israel to take over land and resources,” said B’Tselem.