IOF detain 13 Palestinians, assault others in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces Monday overnight detained 13 Palestinians and assaulted several others in various parts of the West Bank, according to local and medical sources.

They said that Israeli forces rounded up seven Palestinians from the northern West Bank district of Tulkarm.

One of the seven detainees was identified as a former prisoner from Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm city, three others, including a former prisoner, from Qaffin town, northeast of the city, two others from Deir al-Ghusun town, and the other from the city.

In Tubas district, the soldiers detained another after ransacking his parents’ house in Wadi al-Far’a village, southwest of the city.

While in the village, the soldiers run over a young man, inflicting cuts and bruises across his body. The casualty was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police rounded up two others, forcibly entered, and searched their houses in Silwan neighborhood, turning the houses upside down.

Still, in Jerusalem, police stormed the home of Jerusalem Governor, Adnan Ghaith, fired stun grenades inside, searched the house, and assaulted him along with his family members, inflicting cuts across their bodies.

The police officers ultimately rounded up three of his relatives after brutally assaulting them and led them to the jeeps that were parked outside the house.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.