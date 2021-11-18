Jordan Medical Tourism

Israeli occupation police shoot and kill Palestinian teenager in occupied Jerusalem

15 hours ago Human Rights, National News 775 Views

Jerusalem/PNN/

A sixteen-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli police after he allegedly carried out a stabbing attack against them in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to witnesses.

Sources said Israeli police fired a barrage of live fire, shooting and killing the teenager, who was later identified as Omar Abu ‘Asab from the Issawiya neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police closed the Old City of Jerusalem in the aftermath of the shooting and prevented residents from entering or leaving the area.

