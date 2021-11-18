Germany pledges 72 million euros to UNRWA

Brussels/PNN/

State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Miguel Berger attended UNRWA’s international conference in Brussels yesterday and pledged an additional €72 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The €72 million additional German funding includes €15 million for a project to relieve the program budget. The support for the program budget is particularly essential since it is used for the payment of UNRWA staff salaries.

Germany has contributed approximately €125 million to UNRWA so far in 2021, making it the second-largest donor after the United States, which resumed its payments to UNRWA in April this year.

Germany also continues its support for modernization efforts of UNRWA, in order to ensure the continuity of UNRWA’s core services and its central role in the region as stabilizing lifeline for Palestine refugees.