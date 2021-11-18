EU and UNRWA Sign New Joint Declaration Marking 50 Years of Strategic Partnership

Jerusalem/PNN/

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed yesterday a joint declaration on the EU’s support for the period 2021-2024.

The declaration was signed by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargemen, and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

The renewal of this agreement marks 50 years of EU-UNRWA partnership. In the Joint Declaration, the European Union commits to continue supporting UNRWA politically and in securing predictable, multi-annual financial resources to enable the Agency to fulfill its mandate and provide its essential services to Palestinian refugees.

This includes quality education for more than half a million children, primary health care services for 3.5 million patients, and essential assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable persons.

For its part, UNRWA reiterated its commitment to neutrality, efficiency, and transparency, and to its continued reforms and modernization efforts, discussed at the International Conference in support of the Agency on 16 November.

High Representative Josep Borrell said: “UNRWA has played an essential role in providing vital services to millions of Palestine refugees within its five fields of operation. The EU is determined to continue supporting the Agency both politically and financially, including by providing long-term reliability.”

“Our support to UNRWA is a key element in our strategy of contributing to the promotion of security, stability, and development in the region, which also helps to keep alive the prospects of sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said: “The EU remains a reliable and predictable partner and a top donor for UNRWA, most recently with €92 million contributions to help address the urgent cash-flow problems, including paying of staff salaries.

We will continue to work with UNRWA to strengthen its governance for increased accountability, transparency & consistency with UN principles, including neutrality, and towards a more sustainable financing model. And we will promote quality education for Palestinian children and full compliance with UNESCO standards in educational material.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini thanked the European Union for its long-standing commitment: “For half a century, the EU has stood shoulder to shoulder with Palestine refugees, providing the necessary political and financial support to UNRWA, which continues to be instrumental in mitigating the impact of multiple regional crises and supporting the long-term human development of Palestine refugees.

Together, we have contributed to one of the most remarkable human development processes in the Middle East and significantly advanced several key sustainable development goals for millions of Palestine refugees.”