IOF kill Palestinian during clashes in northern occupied Jordan Valley

Tubas/PNN/

A Palestinian youth was today shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Tammoon in the northern occupied Jordan Valley, according to sources.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 26-year-old Saddam Bani Odeh was killed after he was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes that erupted at the entrance to the town.

It said Bani Odeh was shot with a bullet that penetrated his left shoulder and heart and settled in his left lung.

Palestinians have held a mass funeral procession in the occupied West Bank for a young Palestinian, who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Saddam Hussein Bani-Odeh, a 26-year-old man from the town of Tammun, was gunned down in an armed confrontation in the West Bank city of Tubas on Tuesday morning. He died of his injuries later in the hospital.

Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids in Tubas at dawn, triggering the confrontations with the city’s residents.

At least two Palestinian men were arrested from their homes during the raid, while eight others were detained from other areas across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad said Saddam was one of its fighters.

Back in July, Saddam was injured in confrontations with the Israeli army. Afterward, he wrote on his Facebook page, “I don’t care if I die, what matters to me is that my homeland is protected.”

The West Bank has in recent months seen an increase in violence. Last week, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus City.

Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.

Israel has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the Israeli settlers.