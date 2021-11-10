28 violations against media freedoms in Palestine during the month of October

Ramallah /PNN/

October 2021 witnessed an increase in the number of violations against media freedoms in Palestine, as MADA Center monitored and documented a total of (28) attacks, compared to a total of (16) attacks recorded during last September, an increase of 75 % over the previous month’s violations.

Violations of social media companies, especially Facebook, ranked second in terms of the number of violations after the Israeli attacks, which were more serious in terms of the number and nature of the violation.

MADA documented (3) violations committed by Palestinian parties in the Gaza Strip, while no violation by Palestinian parties was recorded during the month of September.

Israeli violations:

During the month of October 2021, the Israeli occupation committed (19) violations of a total of 28 violations against media freedoms in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The attacks this month affected a total of 14 journalists, including two female journalists, while some of them were subjected to complex attacks.

The Israeli violations accounted for 68% of the total violations, which included the physical assault of (3) journalists during their media and journalistic work. They are Ahmed Abu Sobeih and Nisreen Al-Abed, who were severely beaten before they were arrested, and Journalist Muhammad Al-Khatib, who was targeted with tear gas bombs twice, and injured by a third one while covering the same event.

Journalist Al-Khatib was also detained, fined, and deported from the Bab al-Amoud area before his release. The photojournalist, Nisreen Al-Abed, was detained and deported from the Bab Al-Amoud area for 15 days. The journalists Musab Qafisha, Radi Karama, and Sameh Manasra were also arrested, and Manasra’s mobile phones were confiscated and returned to him upon his release. The Israeli occupation forces also prevented journalists Wahbi Makiya and Abdel Rahman Alami from covering an event in the Yusufiya cemetery in occupied Jerusalem, while the occupation intelligence summoned journalist Alaa Al-Rimawi for an interview in Ofer detention center.

Palestinian violations:

The number of Palestinian violations increased from zero during the last September to (3) violations during October. These violations included the arrest of journalist Alaa Al-Masharawi, the raid of his house, and the confiscation of his equipment by the Internal Security Agency in the Gaza Strip.

Facebook violations:

The management of Facebook company committed (6) violations against Palestinian media pages and Palestinian journalists during October, as Facebook restricted and deleted the content of these pages, which is the Qalandia media page and the “Sharek – Quds Network” page, which was established by the Quds Media Network in anticipation of closing its main page. It also restricted and deleted the content of the personal pages of the administrators of these pages, who are the journalist’s Hamza Al-Shobaki, Abdel-Raouf Shehadeh, Abdel-Qader Aqel, and Aseel Eid.