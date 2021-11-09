Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian vehicles in al-Bireh

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli settlers today vandalized several Palestinian vehicles in Ramallah governorate in the West Bank, according to neighborhood residents in the city of al-Bireh Where did the settlers attack.

Residents told reporters that a group of settlers punctured the tires of three vehicles and spray-painted hate graffiti on them after sneaking their way into the industrial zone in the city, close to Ramallah.

The vehicles were daubed with the Hebrew phrase “price tag” — a slogan used by an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

Following the settler act of vandalism, Israeli forces stormed and cordoned off the area as soldiers occupied the rooftops of several houses.

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only a group of vandals.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,00 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.