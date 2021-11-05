Palestinian child, 13, shot dead by Israeli soldiers near Nablus

Nablus /PNN/

A 13-year-old Palestinian child was shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers today during clashes which broke out in the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

The child, who was not identified as Mohammad Da’das, was hit by a live bullet in the abdomen, and was rushed to hospital where doctors found that his heart had stopped. The child was announced dead a few minutes later.

Earlier today, at least five Palestinian protesters sustained injuries when Israeli occupation soldiers quelled anti-colonization protests in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, in the province of Nablus. At least 55 cases of teargas inhalation were also reported.

According to Defense for Children International, at least 12 Palestinian children were shot and killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year and until August 25.