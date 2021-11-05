JPS & IFJ says considering an ICC case over Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists

Ramallah/PNN/Monjed Jadou

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (JPS) In cooperation with Palestinian and international rights groups are preparing to lodge an International Criminal Court (ICC) complaint against Israel over its “systematic targeting” of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, IFJ has said in a press release.

Journalists’ representative in the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Nasser Abu Bakr, told PNN in an interview that the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), working with the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (JPS) and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), has asked Bindmans and Doughty Street Chambers to submit a complaint to the ICC detailing “the systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists on behalf of four named victims – Ahmed Abu Hussein, Yaser Murtaja, Muath Armaneh, and Nedal Eshtayet – who were killed or maimed by Israeli snipers while covering demonstrations in Gaza.

Abu Bakr said that all four Palestinian journalists were wearing clearly marked PRESS vests at the time they were shot.”

Abu Bakr also added that the complaint will also include the targeting of media and bombing of the Al-Shorouk and Al-Jawhara Towers in Gaza City in May 2021 including the cases of Alam News, Al Hayat Newspapers, Mayadeen Media, Al Bawaba 24 and others.

Abu Bakr said: “At least 46 journalists have been killed since 2000 and no one has been held to account”.

The complaint will also include the “bombing of the Al-Shorouk and Al-Jawhara Towers in Gaza City in May 2021″.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “The targeting of journalists and media organizations in Palestine violates the right to life and freedom of expression. These crimes must be fully investigated. This systematic targeting must stop. The journalists and their families deserve justice.”

In December 2020, the IFJ submitted complaints to the UN Special Rapporteurs (UNSR) setting out how the systematic targeting of journalists working in Palestine and its failure to properly investigate killings of media workers violates the right to life and freedom of expression, is in breach of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.

The UNSR complaint also raised broader issues affecting Palestinian journalists, including discrimination, violations of freedom of movement and restrictions on press accreditation.

In May 2021, Israel bombed media facilities in Gaza. At least two journalists were killed and another 100 injured in separate incidents.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “The targeting of journalists and media organizations in Palestine violates the right to life and freedom of expression. These crimes must be fully investigated. This systematic targeting must stop.

The journalists and their families deserve justice and the IFJ working with the JPS, ICJP, Bindmans and Doughty Street Chambers is determined to ensure those responsible for crimes against journalists are held accountable”.