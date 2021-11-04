European fund to PA will be decided and approved within weeks : EU spokesman told PNN

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union spokesman in Palestine, Shadi Othman, said that the European Union news support and fund to Palestine will be determined and approved within weeks, stressing that these are the real reasons for stopping European support in the last few months.

The EU announced since the beginning of this year, specifically last March, that it will stop European support for administrative considerations related to studying and determining the new budget for the previous three years Shadi Othman said during PNN TV morning show presented by the editor-in-chief Monjed Jadou.

He added that the European Union announcement of the contribution of 15 million six hundred thousand euros to support the Palestinian government budget to pay the salaries of its employees, is part of and a message confirming the European Union’s support for Palestinians.

He expected that the administrative procedures will be completed. And the financial related to approving the three-year European budget for Palestine in the coming weeks.

He indicated that this EU contribution, which was disbursed yesterday, is part of European Union money, stressing that this amount will help the Palestinian Authority meet part of its obligations in light of the difficult financial situation.

During his answer to PNN question, Othman referred to the recent visit of Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh to the European Union, stressing its importance, adding that during this visit the two sides discussed bilateral relations, and what the European Union could provide in terms of assistance to the Palestinian government.