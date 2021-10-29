Palestinian Rights Committee’s Bureau Expresses Deep Concern at Israel’s Designation of Civil Society Bodies as “Terrorist Organizations”

New York/PNN/

The Bureau of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People expresses its deep concern at Israel’s decision of 22 October to designate six human rights and humanitarian Palestinian civil society organizations, ie, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Al Haq; Defense for Children International – Palestine; Union of Agricultural Work Committees; Bisan Center for Research and Development; and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, as “terrorist organizations”.

Among the organizations, some are long-standing, reputable, and reliable partners of the Committee, as well as of the United Nations, in advocacy for the protection and promotion of the human rights of Palestinian men, women, and children, assisting prisoners and upholding the rule of law in the occupied Palestinian territory in the face of violations being perpetrated for decades by Israel, the occupying Power.

The work of these organizations, along with many other Palestinian and Israeli civil society organizations, is essential to the advancement of human rights and the respect of international law in our collective efforts to achieve a just solution for the Palestine question and lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace and security. For this reason, the Bureau of the Committee calls for Israel to respect the rights to freedom of association and expression, and to swiftly reverse its decision to arbitrarily designate these groups as “terrorist organizations”.

The Committee is determined to continue its regular engagement with civil society partners in the implementation of its mandate toward ending the occupation of the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, advancing the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination, and realizing the two-State solution on the 1967 lines, based on international law, the relevant UN resolutions and past agreements.