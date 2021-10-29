EU Spokesperson:settlement expansion are illegal under international law

Brussels/PNN/

European Unionicial spokesman said Fraidy that settlement expansion and building in settlements break international law, and Israel must reverse its recent decisionsز

In a press release Palestine News Network “PNN” received the spokesman: “On Wednesday, the Israeli authorities announced the publication of tenders for the construction of more than 2,860 housing units in 30 Israeli settlements, including some deep inside the West Bank. This follows the announcement on Sunday of tenders published for the construction of more than 1,300 housing units in Israeli settlements, as well as in Givat Hamatos, in occupied East Jerusalem.

He added that Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace between the parties.

The European Union has consistently made clear that it is strongly opposed to the expansion of settlements and will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties he said.

He added: “We renew our call upon the Government of Israel to reverse these steps which are completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, to halt settlement construction, and to focus on furthering meaningful re-engagement between the parties, advancing confidence-building measures and improving living conditions for ordinary people, which are urgently needed. The EU will continue to play its part in supporting steps towards sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.