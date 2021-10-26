EU condemns Israeli tenders for new settlement housing units

BRUSSELS/PNN/

The European Union spokesperson condemned in a statement Israel’s issuance of tenders for the construction of more than 1,300 housing units in Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory and another tender for the construction of an additional 83 units in Givat Hamatos in East Jerusalem.

“Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to the achievement of the Two-State solution and a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace between the parties,” said the statement.

The European Union has consistently made clear that it will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by both sides, said the EU spokesperson.

“We call upon the Government of Israel to halt settlement construction and to not proceed with the announced tenders,” the statement concluded.