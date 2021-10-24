Tayseer Khaled: Gantz does not have the moral right to charge anyone with terrorism

Bethlehem/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemns the decision of the Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz banning Palestinian civil institutions working in the field of defense of human rights and in the humanitarian field, institutions that are mainly concerned with defending human rights and documenting Israeli violations It provides services to victims and undertakes international legal and advocacy efforts to ensure the protection of Palestinian rights from Israeli settlers and the apartheid regime. such as Al-Haq for the defense of human rights, Addameer, the Union of Women’s Committees, Agricultural Work Committees, Health Work Committees, Bisan Center for Research and Development, the International Movement for Defense of Children Palestine Branch and its classification as terrorist organizations and the consequent retaliatory measures that the workers in these institutions may be subjected to.

He added that Benny Gantz does not have the moral force to charge terrorism specifically against organizations that defend human rights, such as the Al-Haq Foundation, whose general director, Shawan Jabarin, is the Secretary-General of the International Federation for Human Rights, which includes about 200 organizations concerned with defending human rights in the world.

He has no moral force that enables him to bring charges of terrorism, participate in terrorism, or support terrorist activities for civil organizations that provide services to Palestinian citizens under occupation, especially in the fields of agriculture, health, and childhood, and remind him of his past as a war criminal wanted by international justice for the crimes he committed in the aggressive war on the Gaza Strip in In 2014, where 2322 Palestinian martyrs killed, including 578 children (1 months-16 year), 489 women (20-40 years old), and 102 elderly people (50-80 years old), and also caused the injury of about 11,000 Palestinian citizens, including a high percentage of women, children and the elderly.

Tayseer Khaled declared his full solidarity with the Palestinian institutions targeted by the decision of the Israeli Minister of War, stressing its danger and its potential repercussions, and affirm his full support for the Council of Palestinian Human Rights Organizations in its demand of the international community, donors, partners, supporters and actors in the field of human rights to reject this decision and intervene urgently and put pressure on the occupying power to Cancel this classification of institutions primarily concerned with defending human rights, documenting Israeli violations, and providing services to victims of terrorism practiced by the occupation forces, settlers, and Jewish terrorist organizations in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.