Israel issues tenders for construction of over 1,300 setter homes in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities issued today tenders for the construction of around 1,355 new settler homes in existing illegal West Bank settlements.

According to Israeli media outlets, Israeli construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin announced the advancement of the construction of more than 1,300 homes in West Bank settlements.

Over 3,000 settlement homes will be advanced this week in occupied Palestinian territories.

UN Special Coordinator expresses deep concern over Israeli settlement expansion plan

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, today expressed deep concern over the Israeli settlement expansion announcement.

“Today, the Israeli authorities announced tenders for the construction of more than 1,300 housing units in the occupied West Bank,” said Wennesland in a statement.

“I am deeply concerned by continued Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law, remain a substantial obstacle to peace, and must cease immediately,” he said.

Jordan warns against Israel’s plan to approve 3,000 new settlement blocs in occupied West Bank

For its part, Jordan warned today against the Israeli authorities plan to approve the construction of 3,000 new settlement blocs in occupied Palestinian territories.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Haitham Abu al-Fool rejected and condemned Israel’s advancing plan for the construction of more than 3,000 settlement homes, slamming such plan as a violation of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He stressed that “the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories, including settlement construction or expansion or confiscation of property or the displacement of Palestinians, is an illegal policy that undermines efforts to establish calm and the chances of a two-state solution that would bring about a comprehensive and just peace,” according to Jordan’s official news agency, Petra.

Peace Now: Israeli government ‘is acting like an annexation government’

Israeli human rights group Peace Now has denounced the ongoing construction of 31 housing units for illegal Israeli settlers in the heart of Hebron city, south of the occupied West Bank.

It said in a statement, “The [Israeli] government is acting like an annexation government, not as a change government. Since the 1980s, no government has dared to build a new settlement in the heart of the largest Palestinian city in the West Bank.”

“The Defense Minister has to stop construction, even if the plan was approved by the previous government. The settlement in Hebron is the ugly face of Israeli control of the territories. The moral and political price of having a settlement in Hebron is unbearable,” added the statement.

This week, settlers began construction work on a new settlement of 31 housing units in the heart of the Old City of Hebron, in the old bus station complex. This new construction in Hebron is the first in twenty years that is being carried out inside the Palestinian city, in a compound that has been occupied by the Israeli occupation army for years as a military base and is now being established as a settlement.

All kinds of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied territories are considered illegal by the international community.

Arab League condemns Israel’s designation of six Palestinian rights groups as terror organizations

The General Secretariat of the Arab League condemned in a statement today Israel’s designation of six Palestinian rights groups as terror organizations.

It stressed that such a decision affirms the colonial, racist, and terrorist nature of the Israeli occupation, its policies, and practices slamming it as another link in the chain of undermining the right to civil and human rights work in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League condemned the Israeli occupation’s policies and practices, including its recent decision against human rights defenders and organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories, which it stressed aims at stifling human rights work and impeding the monitoring and documentation of ongoing violations in the occupied territories that demand accountability.

It affirmed its support to the Palestinian people’s struggle, calling upon the international community, particularly international civil society organizations to uphold their responsibilities and support their Palestinian counterparts that advocate for justice and expose and condemn the occupation’s policies.