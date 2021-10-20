Ministry of Tourism announces the re-reception of foreign tourists to stay in Palestinian hotels

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rola Ma’aya announced today that Palestine has resumed allowing tourists to enter Palestine and to stay in its hotels starting November 6.

The government suspended all foreign tourism to Palestine with the start of the corona pandemic in March of last year as a safety procedure. However, with a noticeable decrease of corona cases in Palestine, the ministry decided to ease the restrictions and allow tourism back.

Palestine expects tens of thousands of tourists to arrive in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, for the upcoming Christmas season.