IOF shot dead Palestinian young man in Beit Jala

1 day ago Human Rights, National News 1,611 Views

Bethlehem/PNN/

Osama Abu Sultan a Palestinian young man was shot dead on Thursday night and another one arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in Beit Jala town, in the occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem, local sources said.

Israeli sources claimed that Abu Sultan threw Molotov cocktails at settlers’ cars on the Settlement Tunnel Street west of Beit Jala where theft of Palestinian lands by the Israeli occupation authorities is taking place.

Witnesses told media outlet that clashes broke out between local residents and the Israeli occupation forces in Bir Ouna neighborhood, on the outskirts of Beit Jala, during which a Palestinian was shot dead and another one arrested by the Israel occupation forces.

 

