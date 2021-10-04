Palestinian prisoners to begin protest measures in response to Israeli repression

Bethlehem/PNN/

Hundreds of Palestinian political detainees in Israeli prisons are expected to begin a series of protest measures in response to the ongoing repression practiced against them by the Israel Prison Service, the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees Affairs Commission has said.

The Commission said in a statement that the prisoners will be taking measures in protest of the recent crackdown against many of them following the jailbreak from Gilboa Prison last month by six Palestinian freedom fighters, and who were later recaptured .

The Israeli repressive measures against the prisoners, said the Commission, include solitary confinement, torture, frequent interrogations and denial of access to essential services.

“The Israeli occupation authorities are practicing a system of arbitrary measures and laws to avenge the prisoners. There is an [official Israeli] green light for the Israel Prison Service to deal with the prisoners as it sees fit,” said the statement.

The Commission urged all local and international bodies and organizations, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross, to intervene immediately to visit the prisoners who are in solitary confinement, and to work hard to provide them with protection and to defend their cause at all forums.