Israeli police kills Palestinian woman in Jerusalem

Jerusalem /PNN/

Israeli occupation police early Thursday killed a Palestinian woman near Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to local sources.

The source added that the Israeli police opened intensive fire at the woman purportedly for attempting to carry a stabbing attack near Bab al-Silsila, also known as the Chain Gate, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa, killing her.

The slain woman was identified as 30-year-old Israa Khuzaimia, a mother of three, from Qabatiya town, south of Jenin.

Police closed the entrances of Damascus Gate and Lion’s Gate after the killing, before later reopening them.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing attempt remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Video footage for similar alleged attacks appears to disapprove Israeli military claims, showing alleged Palestinian attackers did not even attempt to carry out any attacks. Some footage showed Israeli forces manipulating the crime scene following such killings.