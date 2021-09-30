Israeli forces shoots dead Palestinian bird hunter east Gaza border

Gaza /PNN/

Israeli forces today shot dead a Palestinian bird hunter east al-Bureij refugee camp in the central besieged Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said that 41-year-old Mohammad Abdul-Karim Ammar was shot dead while he was hunting birds by the Israeli forces stationed at Gaza’s eastern frontier, east of the camp.

He reported medical sources at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah city confirming that Ammar was dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Ammar is the third Palestinian to be slain by Israeli forces in the occupied territories today.

In the early morning hours today, Israeli forces killed 22-year-old Alaa Zyoud in the Jenin-district village of Burqin in addition to the 30-year-old mother-of-three Israa Khuzaimia in Jerusalem.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea, and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s 2-million population remains under “remote control” occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Gaza remains occupied territory, having no control over its borders, territorial waters, or airspace. Meanwhile, Israel upholds very few of its responsibilities as the occupying power, failing to provide for the basic needs of Palestinian civilians living in the territory.