IOF executes five Palestinians in Jenin and Jerusalem

Jenin / Jerusalem /PNN/

Israeli occupation special forces “IOF” executed at dawn today five Palestinian, Sunday, in new military aggression carried out in the city of Jenin northern West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

Two Palestinians were shot dead, others wounded in an Israeli attack near Jenin

In Jenin two Palestinians were shot dead early today morning in an Israeli military raid of the village of Burqin, to the west of Jenin city in the north of the occupied West Bank, medical and security sources have said.

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) reportedly stormed the village at predawn time and cordoned off a house before raiding it and physically assaulting its owner and detaining him. The detainee was identified as Mohammad Zir’ini.

The Israeli attack on the village clashes with angry local residents. The soldiers fired live gunfire at the protesters, killing two of them and injuring at least four.

One of the two Palestinians killed by IOF was identified as Osama Yaser Soboh, 22. The other one is yet to be identified, and his body was reportedly taken away by IOF soldiers.

Clashes also erupted between IOF soldiers and angry local residents following an Israeli raid of the neighboring village of Kafr Dan. At least two Palestinians were detained by the Israeli military during the raid.

Earlier last night, an Israeli undercover force hiding in a vehicle with Palestinian registration plates kidnapped two Palestinian young men from their car, which was parked in a fuel station in nearby Jenin city.

Three Palestinians were shot dead in an Israeli attack on Beit Anan

Israeli occupation forces today sealed off and attacked with bombs and gunfire a house in the village of Beit Anan, to the northwest of occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that three Palestinians were killed in the attack.

The three martyrs were identified as Ahmed Zahran, a freed prisoner, Zakaria Badwan, a freed prisoner who spent seven years in Israeli prisons, and Mahmoud Humaidan Al-Koshi was released from prison less than two months ago, after 6 and a half years in Israeli prisons.

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces “IOF” sealed off a house in the village and embarked on firing grenades, bombs, and gunfire at it and that explosions were heard during the raid.

A video that was shared on social media showed Israeli occupation soldiers taking away a body believed to belong to a Palestinian young man whom they killed during the attack, amid reports of a second one killed.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) sealed off the village and declared it a closed military zone in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

Presidency holds the Israeli government responsible for the murder of five Palestinians

President Mahmoud Abbas’s Office has strongly condemned the murder of five Palestinians early today morning by the Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem and Jenin and held the Israeli government fully responsible for the escalation.

“These crimes are the latest in a series of [Israeli] violations and field executions against our people.

The continuation of this policy will lead to an explosion of the situation and to more tension and instability,” said the President’s Office in a statement.

The Presidency urged the international community to take action to stop the escalation by holding war criminals to account.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou responded to the deadly clashes saying “the blood of the martyrs of Jerusalem and Jenin at dawn today will continue to fuel the continuation of our people’s revolution against the occupier and a renewed determination to uproot and sweep it from our land.”