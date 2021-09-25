Maldives President : My government and the people of Maldives will stand firmly and resolutely with the Palestinian people.

New York/PNN/

President of the Maldives His Ibrahim Mohamed Solih affirms Maldives’ commitment to fight for the full recognition of Palestine as an independent State and assures that his government and the people of Maldives will stand firmly and resolutely with the Palestinian people.

Addressing the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, the President of the Maldives boldly posed the question to the delegation in attendance: “what has the world got to lose by fully recognising Palestine as an independent State?”

President Solih noted how he is able to stand at the assembly as the Head of State of a small country because Maldives is recognised as a State, adding that he wished to see Palestinian fully recognised by the UN, with all the benefits and opportunities conferred to its member States.

“Despite decades of United Nations efforts, the Palestinian people have yet to see justice. We continue to bear witness to the inalienable rights to the Palestinian people being so wantonly violated, in ever-escalating ways, by Israel,” President Solih had stated.

The President assured that Maldives would continue to fight for the full recognition of Palestine as an independent State.

Maldives’ allyship with Palestine was well received by the Palestinian Mission to the United Nations, who acknowledged the Maldivian President using the platform to address the issue, and thanked the Maldives:

In May 2021, Maldivian government suspended all diplomatic relations with Israel, in solidarity with Palestine. Maldives had implemented a ban on importing Israeli products in 2014, which is still in place to date.

President Solih stated that the pandemic had laid bare, in the starkest of terms that in today’s world, we are bound together. He stressed the importance of working together and said that collective effort is required to ensure that that such a catastrophe is not repeated again.

As a country that is incredibly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, President Solih made critical statements on this front.

The President stated that there is no guarantee of survival for any one nation in a world where the Maldives have ceased to exist.

He went on to say that the difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees is a death sentence for Maldives. The President warned that bigger nations would soon catch up with the state of “environmental ruin” that small countries endure, if current trends continue unabated.

President Solih described terrorism as one of the most urgent threats affecting the world right now and condemned violent extremism of all forms, everywhere. He reiterated Maldives’ commitment to work with the international community to counter the threats of terrorism in a more coordinated and comprehensive manner.