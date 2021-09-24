Tayseer Khaled: Biden sold the Palestinians to buy the silence of the Israeli government

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, called for leaving the waiting policy, which the Palestinian side is following, and focusing on the internal situation and the division and all the crises , generates that afflict the Palestinian arena and provides pretexts , that enable both the American administration and the Tel Aviv government to avoid evading any political obligations to Palestinian-Israeli conflict and obstruct reaching a just, comprehensive, and agreed-upon solution to the Palestinian issue, and the return to the democratic path to renew the legitimacy of the bodies, whether in the Palestine Liberation Organization or the Palestinian National Authority, to devote managing the conflict in a way that first sets both the American and Israeli administrations and secondly the international community to engage and work for a comprehensive and balanced settlement of the conflict on the basis of the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and in a manner that provides security and stability for all the peoples and states of the region, including the State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967 Including Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine, and safeguards the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes from which they were displaced by brute military force.

This came in response to the speech delivered by US President Joe Biden at the current session of the United Nations General Assembly, a speech in which he sold the Palestinians to buy the silence of the Israelis in the file of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, a program in which the Minister of the Occupation Army Benny Gantz confirmed recently that Israel can coexist with .

The speech of US President Joe Biden at the General Assembly disappointed those who are still betting on the new American administration, especially when he indicated that the two-state solution, which the administration adopts, is the best solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but it is not applicable in this case. in which Naftali Bennett and his extreme right-wing camp in the Israeli government found a precious gift to use in remaining at the head of the government, as well as in opposing the pressure of the international community to advance towards a political path to solving the conflict with the Palestinians.

Tayseer Khaled reiterated, in front of this policy that the US administration is following, and in front of a series of positions, which were issued, especially in the recent period by a number of leaders of the government coalition in Israel, the importance of purifying the internal atmosphere on the Palestinian arena and starting preparations for a comprehensive national dialogue that includes all, and the need to leave illusions The waiting policy, the return to the decisions of the national consensus, and the rehabilitate the bodies of the Palestine Liberation Organization, especially the Executive Committee, as it has the political mandate in everything related to national political affairs, and the urgent need for a Palestinian national road map on the basis of which the renewal of legitimacy in the PLO and in the Palestinian National Authority will take place through elections. and preparing to expand the area of engagement with the occupying forces and the settlers’ flocks and advance the boycott movement with a unified national leadership in order to enter into comprehensive national disobedience that pushes the international community to hold its responsibilities to break the stalemate and turn around in a fake political process that gives more time for the occupying state to continue its anti-peace policy and prepare the infrastructure for annexation plans And expansion, taking place on the feet And leg and non-stop throughout the length and breadth of the West Bank.