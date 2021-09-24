Palestinian Killed by IOF Gunfire in the West Bank

Nablus/PNN/

A Palestinian young man was shot and killed today by Israeli occupation soldiers in the village of Beita, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

The Ministry of Health said 28-year-old Mohammad Ali Khabisa sustained a critical gunfire injury in the head after he was shot by Israeli occupation soldiers during the weekly anti-colonization march in the village.

Khabisa was rushed to a nearby healthcare center, where he was announced dead of his critical wounds.

Over eight Palestinian protesters were also injured during the clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the village.

According to demonstrators, Israeli occupation solders began using live fire in the last hour and a half of the protest on Friday. However, the demonstration was more restrained than others in the past, a demonstrator said.

This killing of Khabisa today marks the seventh death of a Palestinian in Beita in the last two months, six of whom were killed by Israeli security forces during protests.

At least seven other Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets during Friday’s protest, Palestinian medics said.

The Evyatar outpost was evacuated in early July, sparking tensions in the West Bank. Under a deal between settlers and Israeli occupation authorities, most of the outpost’s structures were allowed to remain there, prompting concerns by Palestinians that it may be allowed to be repopulated.