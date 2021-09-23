Palestinian ex-prisoner dies after long struggle with cancer

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian ex-prisoner Wednesday night died in a Ramallah hospital after a long struggle with cancer, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.

The Commission announced in a press statement that Hussein Masalma, an ex-prisoner, died at al-Istishari Hospital in Ramallah due to complications resulting from Israeli medical negligence at the time he was in custody.

Masalma, 39, a resident of the Bethlehem district town of al-Khader town, died of leukemia.

He has been in hospital since his release on February 14 after spending 19 years in the Israeli occupation prisons, during which he contracted cancer due to medical deliberate medical negligence.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said that Masalma constantly complained of bad health and pain, but the Israeli authorities deprived him of the needed medical attention and checkups until he was eventually moved to an Israeli hospital in January, where he was diagnosed with an advanced stage of Leukemia.

It is worth mentioning that Masalma was abducted by the soldiers in the year 2002, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In January of this year, the Israeli authorities denied an appeal for his release before the central court validated the decision despite his critical health condition.