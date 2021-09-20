Premier says Israel PM’s no to contacts, negotiations and statehood show that he is not interested in peace

Ramallah/PNN/

Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennet’s no to contacts with President Mahmoud Abbas, no to negotiations, and no to a Palestinian state indicate that he is not interested in peace, today said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

These three nos, said Shtayyeh at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, show that “the Israeli government’s program is only to expand settlements, seize more land, deprive our people of their natural resources and abolish the geographical base of the State of Palestine.”

Bennett’s remarks, he said, “require a serious pause from all of us and the international community, especially those states that advocate and believe in a two-state solution, because what it means is to continue the systematic destruction of the possibility of establishing the state of Palestine, and this calls on us to review our present situation.”