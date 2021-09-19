Palestinian freedom fighter Ayham Kamamji survived two assassination attempts by Israel, says lawer

Jenin /PNN/

Palestinian freedom fighter Ayham Kamamji, who was last night captured by the Israeli occupation forces along with fellow freedom fighter Munadel Nufeiat, had survived two assassination attempts by the Israeli occupation forces since the two broke out of the Israeli Gilboa Prison along with another four detainees on September 6, his attorney has said.

Munther Abu Ahmad, Kamamji’s lawyer, told Palestine TV following a 1.5-hour meeting with his client that the latter, along with Nufeiat, were subjected to acute beating and torture by the IOF yesterday at the time they were captured in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

Kamamji also told his lawyer that he had been hiding in the northern West Bank city of Jenin for 11 days, and had just moved to the house where he was captured only 15 minutes before their capture.

Kamamji, who hails from Kafr Dan village, near Jenin, further told his lawyer he had wished to visit his mother’s grave, but was not able to do so due to the fact he was on the run all the time since their jailbreak from Gilboa Prison on September 6.

Israeli occupation authorities announced the rearrest of the four other freedom fighters, Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, 46, and Yaqoub Qadri, 49, on the southern outskirts of Nazareth late on September 9. Zakaria Zubeidi, 46 and Mohammed al-Ardah, 39, were arrested nearby early on September 10, in the Palestinian village of Shibli-Umm al-Ghanam.