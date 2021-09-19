Official says Israel responsible for lives of recaptured Gilboa Prison freedom fighters

Ramallah/PNN/

Qaddura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), held the Israeli government fully responsible today for the lives of the Palestinian freedom fighters who have been captured by the Israeli occupation forces after their jailbreak from Gilboa Prison earlier this month.

Speaking during a solidarity visit to the homes of the captured six prisoners, Fares said there are concerns regarding the lives of the six prisoners, Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud Arda, Mohammad Arda, Yaaqob Qadri, Ayham Kammaji and Munadel Nufeiat, especially amid reports that some of them were subjected to acute beating and torture at the time of their re-detention.

Fares urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit the prisoners and examine their medical condition.

Fares’ statement came after Israeli occupation forces last night captured Ayham Kamamji and Munadel Nufei’at, the last Palestinian freedom fighters to remain at large following the September 6 jailbreak by six Palestinian political prisoners from the heavily guarded Israeli prison of Gilboa. The two were captured during a predawn military raid of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.