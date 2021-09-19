Israeli settlers, forces assault civilians in Hebron

Hebron /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces”IOF” and extremist settlers last night assaulted Palestinian civilians, including an elderly woman, during an attack on the Sahla neighborhood in the old city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Local journalist said a group of Israeli settlers backed by an army unit assaulted and beat up seven Palestinian civilians in the neighborhood, including two brothers and an elderly woman, causing them bruises and light wounds.

The Israeli occupation forces detained four Palestinians in the aftermath of the attack.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities, which rather often provide protection to the attacking settlers.