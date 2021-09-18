BDS intensifies Boycott PUMA campaign, calls on it to end complicity with apartheid Israel

Bethlehem /PNN/

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is urging supporters from around the world to join nearly 60,000 people calling on the sports company, PUMA, to end its support for Israeli apartheid.

The BDS hopes that today’s Boycott PUMA Global Day of Action would see thousands of people join the campaign to get PUMA to “stop its complicity with the Israeli apartheid state.”

Teams in several countries are dropping PUMA, and PUMA’s celebrity ambassadors and business partners are beginning to raise ethical concerns, said BDS.

“Palestinian teams and athletes are calling to boycott PUMA. International athletes are joining them and passing the word,” it said.

“PUMA sponsors the Israel Football Association, which governs and advocates on behalf of teams in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land,” BDS explained its reasoning for the campaign against the Bavaria-based German company that manufactures athletic and casual footwear, as well as apparel and accessories.